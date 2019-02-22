Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts’ Contemporary Dance Program will present “MAINSTAGE: Spring Dance/Movement Studies Concert” during a two-night run later this month.
Keith “Skip” Costa, director of dance, said the concert will include 12 dancers performing in the 45-minute program. Three of those dancers — Brianna Denmark and Alexis May of Denham Springs and Brytanni Weems of Walker — are from Livingston Parish.
“Eight dances will be performed in this eclectic mix of contemporary dance by student and faculty choreographers,” Costa said. “Selected works that will be performed at the American College Dance Association’s Regional Conference in Springfield, Mo., on the campus of Missouri State University in March, will also be included.”
The concert will be held Feb. 27-28 at the Vonnie Borden Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Others dancers performing in the concert include Alaura Cervini, Metairie; Haley Duplantier, Baton Rouge; Stephanie Harris, Slidell; Lindsey Hooge, Clinton; Emma Pinion, Loranger; Mary Pitts and Hannah Tribou, Mandeville; Heather Riecke, Covington; and Amanda Riviere, Laplace.
Tickets for the concert are $8 for students, seniors and children and $10 for general admission. They will be available to purchase one hour prior to the performance in the Vonnie Borden Theatre lobby.
For more information, contact Costa at Keith.Costa@southeastern.edu.
