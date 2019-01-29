The wizarding world is coming to Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Library will host its fourth annual Comic Con event, with a “Harry Potter” twist, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Patrons of all ages are invited to the library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located at 8101 Hwy. 190, to celebrate their favorite fandoms at an event that is free and open to the public.

Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s very own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture.

It started as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program in 2015 but has since grown into its own event. Now, it is one of the library’s biggest single-day draws, exceeded only by the annual book festival.

For this year’s Comic Con, attendees can participate in a variety of games and activities, interact with local authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite comic book, movie, and television show characters. Costumes are not required to attend, but they are encouraged.

Comic Con 2019 will consist of a series of scheduled events and activities for patrons of all ages.

Teen and tween fans of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series will be able to take part in the library’s “TriWizard Tournament,” which is inspired by the fourth book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” After being “sorted” into different teams, participants will compete in a series of challenges similar to those presented in the book.

Following the competition, patrons will have the chance to play a few friendly games of Quidditch or attend a wand-making class in the library’s meeting room.

This year’s event will also feature an interactive superhero play presented by members of the library’s youth staff. In this original play titled “Super Librarian vs. The Story Eraser,” an evil villain has erased all the library’s stories, and the Super Librarian needs the audience’s help to defeat the villain and restore the stories.

Between the scheduled events, Comic Con attendees will also be able to enjoy ongoing activities such as tabletop gaming, face painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops, live-action Pokemon, graphic artists, and more.

The library’s Idea Lab — which houses a 3D printing machine, a button maker, and a virtual reality system — will also be open.

Representatives from STARFLEET Region 3, the Louisiana chapter of the International Star Trek Fan Association, will also be in attendance, and attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase comics and memorabilia from Southeast Cards and Comics.

In addition to the schedule of events and activities, all attendees of the 2019 LPL Comic Con will be entered into a raffle to win one of three gift baskets.

For more information or details about this year’s Comic Con event, please visit the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/comic-con-2019.

2019 LPL Comic Con Schedule