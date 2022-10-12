Last held three years ago, the Livingston Parish Book Festival is back.
The Livingston Parish Library’s annual celebration of literacy and arts will come back to the Town of Livingston for its long-awaited return, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Free and open to the public, the book festival will be held at the library’s Main Branch, located at 20390 Iowa Street. All other LPL branches will be closed that day as LPL employees assist with the festival, which is traditionally library's biggest single-day event.
This will be the seventh book festival put on by the local library system since it was launched in 2013. But this will mark the first one since 2019, following back-to-back cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And there is plenty in store.
The event will feature author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food. During the festival, visitors will have a chance to peruse thousands of titles ranging from children’s books to young adult novels to classics and everything in between. All attendees will also receive a free book while supplies last.
Nearly 30 authors will be featured on “Author’s Row,” with Kwame Alexander headlining the list of writers. A poet, educator, and publisher, Alexander is a New York Times Bestselling author with 36 books to his credit.
His books include “Swing, Becoming Muhammad Ali,” co-written with James Patterson; “Rebound,” which was shortlisted for the UK Carnegie Medal, The Caldecott Medal and Newbery Honor-winning picture book; “The Undefeated,” illustrated by Kadir Nelson; and his Newbery medal-winning middle grade novel, “The Crossover.”
During the book festival, Alexander will host an author talk and book signing.
Another featured author will be New Orleans native Jeanette Rose Weiland, who serves as senior vice president of bio, innovation, & special projects at the New Orleans Business Alliance, the city’s official economic development organization with a distinct focus on equity and inclusion.
Weiland is also a children’s book author who has penned Louisiana-themed books such as “Beignets for Breakfast” and “Red Beans and Rice.”
Young adult fantasy author A. Lonergan, who published her first novel in 2017, is the third featured author. To date, Lonergan has published 22 novels, including “Beasts and Beauty,” “Assassin’s Reign,” “Redeem Me,” and “The Witch and The Wolf.”
Along with the plethora of authors, there will also be live entertainment, including the Justin Cornett Band, the Dinosaur Experience, and a special screening of “Magpie Murders.”
There will also be virtual reality, giveaways, games, face painting, crafts, and shows.
