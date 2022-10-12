Livingston Parish Book Festival

Patrons scan through book titles inside the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System during the Livingston Parish Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. The public will get another chance to purchase books when Friends of the Livingston Library System FOLLS, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the mission and activities of the Livingston Parish Library System, holds a book sale at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Saturday, June 16.

 David Gray | The News

Last held three years ago, the Livingston Parish Book Festival is back.

The Livingston Parish Library’s annual celebration of literacy and arts will come back to the Town of Livingston for its long-awaited return, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.