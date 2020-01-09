DENHAM SPRINGS -- Fans of pop culture, science fiction, and everything comic books — mark your calendars.
The Livingston Parish Library has officially announced the date of this year’s Comic Con.
The day-long fandom experience will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located at 80101 Hwy. 190.
People of all ages are invited to Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture. Admission to the event is free.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library first held Comic Con as a kickoff to its summer reading program in 2015. Since then, the event has become one of the library’s biggest single-day draws, exceeded only by the annual book festival.
In years past, visitors have been able to enjoy a plethora of scheduled events and programs suitable for all ages. In addition, there has been able ongoing activities such as tabletop gaming, face painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops, live-action Pokemon, graphic artists, and more.
For more information or details about this year’s Comic Con event, call the library at (225) 686-4100 or visit www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.