Mixing together music, humor, and education — all while paying homage to the land down under — performer Rob Thomas entertained hundreds of children and adults during shows at the Livingston Parish Library.
The “Didgeridoo Down Under” performances were part of the library’s summer reading program “Ocean of Possibilities.”
The Australia-themed show incorporated science, music, character building, anti-bullying, environmentalism, and audience participation. The show focused greatly on the didgeridoo, a wind instrument in the form of a long wooden tube that is blown to produce a deep, resonant sound, varied by rhythmic accents of timbre and volume.
Thomas, who was born in California and lived in Australia, has been making and playing didgeridoos for almost 30 years. He has performed throughout the country and recorded several CDs. He has also produced music for numerous films, including the IMAX movie “Sacred Planet.”
He performed at all five Livingston Parish Library branches June 1-2.
Audiences laughed and clapped throughout the show as Thomas played and explained the origins of the didgeridoo, a musical instrument he said were first made by the aboriginals of Australia.
Children were also invited to make music with him using sticks and smaller didgeridoos.
