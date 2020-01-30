Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera Music/Theatre Workshop will present the opera “Die Fledermaus” during a two-night run Feb. 6-7.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. both nights inside the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond, The opera’s plot is centered around a married couple and involves many actions of deception and romance in order to attend a ball.
The music featured in the opera is composed by Johann Strauss, generally known as “the waltz king,” said Charles Effler, director of the Opera/Music Theatre Workshop. Strauss composed famous waltzes such as the “The Blue Danube” and “Tales from the Vienna Woods.”
The opera has grown in popularity since its first premiere in Vienna in 1974.
“‘Die Fledermaus’ has never gone out of the repertoire,” Effler said. “A 2018 Canadian survey listed it as the tenth most popular opera in North America.”
The plot begins as Alfred (Andrew Butler of River Ridge) is serenading Rosalinda (Cheyenne Moore of Slidell and Camryn Rodrigue of Thibodaux) with opera arias from the street. As he comes into the house, Rosalinda convinces him to jump from the balcony as her husband enters.
Meanwhile, Eisenstein (Alfred Harper of New Orleans) is being forced to go to jail for punching a police officer, but Falke (William Dopp of New Orleans) convinces him to evade jail for one night so that he can go to Prince Orlofsky’s (Madelyne Taylor of Watson) lavish masked ball. Eisenstein wants to go with his friend Falke, so he tells Rosalinda that he is heading off to jail.
The Opera Workshop will welcome back guest stage director Rachel M. Harris, who has directed opera productions at the university since 2008.
Additional cast members include: Jeanetta Johnson (Bogalusa) and Hannah Turner (Central) as Adele, Ryan Blanchfield (Baton Rouge) as Frank, Canaan White (Ponchatoula) and Jacob Chancey (Hammond) as Dr. Blind, Anastasia Mar (Mandeville) and Emily Guagliardo (Ponchatoula) as Ida, Dallas McAlister (Hammond) as Frosch, and Grayson Barraco (Denham Springs) as Ivan.
Actors cast as waiters are Jacob Chauvin (Gramercy) and Eric Martin (Baton Rouge). Chorus members include Austin Bonfanti (Mandeville), Brandon Lambie (Baton Rouge), Cole Persick (Franklinton), Caitlyn Rodrigue (Thibodaux), Trey Townsel (Slaughter), and Mary Vince (Pearl River).
Effler will serve as producer, musical preparer, and conductor. Music Department alumna Karista Filopoulos will serve as stage manager, and Department of Music and Performing Arts staff member Benjamin Norman will design the lighting.
Performing Arts Supply in Houston is responsible for costume design, while Department of Art + Design faculty member Imma Curl will serve as costume coordinator. New Orleans Opera Association Scene Shop is building the sets, and set design is by New Orleans designer Eric Porter.
Advanced tickets are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be available one hour prior to each performance.
General admission ticket prices are $21 for adults, $16 for seniors, Southeastern faculty/staff and non-Southeastern students, and $8 for children age 12 or younger. Admission is free for Southeastern students with university ID.
For more information, contact Effler at ceffler@southeastern.edu or visit www.southeastern.edu.
