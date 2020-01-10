Pictured are students from Westside Junior High who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Averi Wadenpfuhl, Caszandra Dante, Bailey Richards, Madison Pool, and Madison Watson. Back row, from left, are Savannah Leclercq, Isabella Champlin, Tobi Stevens, Madi Eymard, Grace Stowe, Isabella Lavigne, and Mariah Pool.
Pictured are students from Westside Junior High who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Dakota Huffstutter, Lawson Borne, Jacob Braun, James Long, Ethan Falks, and Fernando Olmos. Back row, from left, are Noah Courville, Bull Higginbothom, Isaac Sansoni, Cameron Washington, Kayden Perrilloux, Chase David, Luke St. Romain, Angel Rivera, and Owen Small.
Pictured are students from Juban Parc Junior High who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Carter Bond, Logan Rutland, Kaden Anderson, Joshua Pendleton, Halle Harrell, and Nyah Harrison. Back row, from left, are Alayna McCoy, Caleb Mills, Megan Whisenhunt, Jordyn Miller, Alex Verrett, and Jordan Robinson.
Pictured are students from Juban Parc Junior High who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Rhori Lewis, Isabella Godfrey, Melvin Mendoza, Vance Crow, and Avery Knox. Back row, from left, are Aidan Harris, Hannah Verret, Melanie Nickles, Sabrina Luneau, Kessley Shields, Emily Jarman, and Abigale Reagan.
Pictured are students from North Corbin Junior High who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Jeanette Miller, Valerie Gautreaux, Hayden Weems, Lanie McQueary, and Summer Hilbun. Back row, from left, are Elijah Armstrong, Corey Farris, Brian Lytle, Elena Gruwell, Faith Roux, Colin Puig, and Benjamin Veazey.
Pictured are students who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Hudson Smith, Denham Springs Junior High; Joseph Thompson, Denham Springs Junior High; and Hayes White, Doyle High. Back row, from left, are Zachery Williamson, Denham Springs Junior High; Matthew Davis, Live Oak Junior High; Jason Myers, Albany Middle; and Kaitlin McClelen, Albany Middle.
DENHAM SPRINGS -- Local band directors have announced the students who were selected to the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Middle School Honor Band.
The middle school honor band, which held auditions Dec. 7, 2019, at North Corbin Junior High, is comprised of 80 students from eight area schools: Westside Junior High, Juban Parc Junior High, North Corbin Junior High, Denham Springs Junior High, Southside Junior High, Live Oak Junior High, Doyle High, and Albany Middle.
The Livingston Parish middle school and high school honor bands will perform a joint concert at Denham Springs High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, beginning at 1 p.m.
The middle school band will perform seven pieces during its set: “Chinook Wind Rhapsody,” “Aspire,” “Concerto Extremely Grosso,” “Country Hoedown,” “Chester,” “March of the Minutemen,” and “Ahtanum Ridge.”
Students in the middle school honor band will perform under the direction of guest clinician B.J. Perez III, who is in his fifth year working with the Covington High School music program. A 2015 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Perez also leads the band CARNIVAL for various Mardi Gras balls, weddings, and parties in the New Orleans area.
Pictured below are the students who were selected to the Livingston Parish Middle School Honor Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.