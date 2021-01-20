A local artist will offer tips to the next generation of painters and drawers in an upcoming art series.
On Tuesday evenings over the next three months, art teacher Kerry Curtin will host his annual spring art classes for young artists in grades 2-6.
All 12 classes, which are being sponsored by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish (ACLP), will be held inside room No. 602 at South Live Oak Elementary in Watson.
Curtin, a local artist who has displayed his work in several exhibits over the years, has taught art classes outside of school hours for the last decade.
For the upcoming series, Curtin will divide the spring classes into three sessions, with four classes per session. All classes will fall on a Tuesday, starting Feb. 2 and concluding May 4. Each class will last from 6-7:30 p.m.
Classes for Session No. 1 will be held on Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, and March 2. Classes for Session No. 2 will be held every Tuesday from March 9 through March 30, while classes for Session No. 3 will be each week from April 13 through May 4.
Costs for each session is $40 for ACLP members and $45 for non-members. Payments can be made at the first class of each session. Students are asked to bring their own No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no bigger than 16x20 inches.
For more information or to enroll, call (225) 954-2700. People can make a payment at the first class meeting or online at www.artslivingston.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.