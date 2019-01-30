The first meeting of a new book club can be characterized by one word — sweet.
Sweets were the topic of discussion when the Great Baking Book Club held its inaugural meeting at the Albany-Springfield Branch on Saturday, Jan. 26.
The first meeting of the club featured local travel writer and author Dixie Poché, who ,book “Louisiana Sweets: King Cakes, Bread Pudding & Sweet Dough Pie,” served as the first title of the book club.
In “Louisiana Sweets,” Poché dives into the recipes and history behind such beloved regional specialties as Mardi Gras king cake, flaming Bananas Foster, Cajun Country’s pain perdu and many more dishes.
Poché is also the author of another book focusing on Louisiana cuisine, “Classic Eateries of Cajun Country (American Palate),” in which she shares the stories and recipes behind French Louisiana’s pioneering eateries and those still making culinary history today.
The Great Baking Book Club, the newest culinary book club of the Livingston Parish Library (LPL), is similar to the library’s Cookbook Challenge Book Club at the Main Branch in Livingston.
The club invites members to try out new recipes from a selection of cookbooks based on a theme. The members then return the following month with their prepared dishes to share and enjoy with other members.
The next Great Baking Book Club meeting will take place at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Thursday, Feb. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. New members who plan on attending can show up for a good meal and choose their recipe for the following month’s meeting.
The Great Baking Book Club is only for adults, and there are no fees to join. For more information, visit www.mylpl.info/book-clubs.
