DENHAM SPRINGS -- Cookie decorating and book readings will be on the agenda when Cavalier House Books welcomes two local children’s authors to downtown Denham Springs on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The authors, Kat Pigott and Terri Hoover Dunham, are scheduled to visit the locally-owned bookstore from 1-4 p.m.
Pigott, who recently published “The Flying Horses of City Park,” will be the first to visit at 1 p.m. She’ll read excerpts from her book that follows a girl and her nana who take the streetcar to City Park in New Orleans for a big day on the carousel. It is there that they see the “flying horses,” which are not only beautiful and exciting but have an interesting story behind them.
The picture book, with illustrations by Tami Curtis, brings both the thrill and the history of this beloved icon of the Crescent City to life for young readers.
A resident of Hammond, Pigott is also the author of the “Green Dinosaur” children’s series, which is made up of “Green Dinosaur Pancakes” (2016) and “I See You, Green Dinosaur” (2019). Both books were illustrated by Mason Sibley, a senior at Springfield High.
In addition to her reading, Pigott will lead visitors in cookie decorating.
Following Pigott’s visit, Dunham will entertain book lovers with a reading from her holiday-themed children’s book, “The Legend of Papa Noel: A Cajun Christmas Story,” scheduled for 3 p.m.
The book takes place in a deep, swampy bayou in Louisiana, where Papa Noël rides the river in a boat that’s pulled by eight alligators, with a snowy white one named Nicollette in the lead. On this particular Christmas Eve, it’s so foggy on the river that even Nicollette's magical glowing-green eyes may not be enough to guide Papa Noël, who is desperate to get all the gifts to the little children.
But “quicker than a snake shimmies down the river,” the clever Cajun people come up with a solution that saves the day in this colorfully inventive Christmas tale that gives a lesson in fast thinking as well as a witty introduction to a part of America that’s rich in folklore and legend.
Cavalier House Books is located at 100 N. Range Avenue in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
