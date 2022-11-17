Local history professors create work of historical fiction

Two historians who reside in Livingston Parish have turned their knowledge of the past into a work of art.
Samuel and Sarah Hyde, two renowned professors of history in southeast Louisiana, have combined their talents to write the historical fiction “Rebel Bayou,” a book that showcases their deep knowledge of the South.
Set in the Florida Parishes in the 19th century, the story combines historical fact and fiction “to create an exciting story of hardship and hope certain to both entertain and educate,” according to its synopsis.
A launch party will be held at Cavalier House Books, located in the Denham Springs Antique Village, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
“For years we have had people asking us to create a book that tells the story of this region in an easy to read format,” he said. “This book offers an exciting dive into the dramatic story of our development and the adjoining regions of the Gulf South, absent the statistical analysis of our non-fiction books.”
The two had plenty of knowledge to draw for the endeavor.
Samuel is the Leon Ford professor of history at Southeastern Louisiana University and the director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies. He is the author of nine books, including “Pistols and Politics: Feuds, Factions, and the Struggle for Order in Louisiana’s Florida Parishes, 1810–1935.” He has also been a screenwriter for five docu-drama films.
Sarah is the professor of history at River Parishes Community College. She has written “Schooling in the Antebellum South: The Rise of Public and Private Education in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.”
In “Rebel Bayou,” the writers present the struggles that residents of the Florida Parishes have suffered through during decades of instability. Those hardships include multiple national overlords, popular uprisings, the Civil War, and fierce nightriders determined to continue the violence.
The book’s hero, Ready Wright, has one bright spot in his life: Mollie Stansbury.
“From New Orleans to Mobile to Pensacola, the challenges of life in the post-Civil War Gulf South play out in dramatic fashion as Ready and Mollie confront a world of risk to find elusive peace,” the book’s synopsis says.
“The book is designed to both entertain and educate,” said Sarah Hyde. “The story extends from the Florida parishes, through Mobile and even into the Pensacola region. History buffs across Louisiana and the entire Gulf South will find the story compelling and thought provoking.”
The launch for the book, including a book signing, will be held at the new location for Cavalier House Books, which has taken over the former Crowder Antiques building.
