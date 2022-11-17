Local history professors create work of historical fiction

 Photo submitted

Two historians who reside in Livingston Parish have turned their knowledge of the past into a work of art.

Samuel and Sarah Hyde, two renowned professors of history in southeast Louisiana, have combined their talents to write the historical fiction “Rebel Bayou,” a book that showcases their deep knowledge of the South.

