North Live Oak Elementary kindergarten students recently used their artistry to honor their mothers.
Under teachers Angie McKey and Dena Olinde, the students first studied accomplished American artist Georgia O’Keeffe, who was known for her extravagant flower paintings. Students also learned about Louisiana artist George Rodrigue, the well-known creator of the popular Blue Dog paintings.
After observing pieces of work by the famous artists, it was the students’ turn to pick up a brush.
Mrs. Olinde instructed the classes in drawing, big bold flowers with several lines of interest. Later, she instructed them in drawing fun whimsical, dogs. After a lesson on complementary colors and color mixing, students used watercolors to paint their drawings.
The end result was a group of beautiful paintings done by some amazing young artists.
After exhibiting the artwork in the hallway for the whole school and visitors to enjoy, the students selected their favorite of the two pieces to wrap and present to their mothers, or someone special, on Mother’s Day.
