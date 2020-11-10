With the holiday season fast-approaching, a group of local artists is offering the public several high-quality gifts that won’t break the bank.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish recently opened its “100 Under 100” exhibit, a unique collection of local artwork that only comes once a year.
Artists of various mediums have filled the gallery with many items priced under $100 for the upcoming holiday shopping season. The exhibit will run through the months of November and December, giving patrons the next two months to take advantage of the special deal.
A reception will take place on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. Artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served.
Copies of the Art Council’s first-ever book, “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” will also be available for purchase.
The reception is free and open to the public. Masks are required to enter the exhibit.
For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.