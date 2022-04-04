Louisiana Eats! author and host Poppy Tooker to visit Livingston Parish Library

Author, culinary activist, radio & television personality, and cooking instructor Poppy Tooker is set to visit Livingston Parish Library (LPL) for a special presentation on Saturday, April 9.
The event will be held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, beginning at 10 a.m.
A native of New Orleans, Tooker has spent her life immersed in the vibrant colors and flavors of her state. Tooker’s NPR-affiliated radio show and podcast, Louisiana Eats!, carries her message statewide and beyond.
This will mark Tooker's first visit to the Livingston Parish Library.
Patrons interested in attending this free event should register by visiting the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info or contacting the Library via telephone at 225-686-4100. A member of the Library staff will be able to assist and provide more details about the event.
More About Poppy Tooker
Food personality, radio host, teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table. For more than a decade, Poppy has combined these elements in her award winning, NPR-affiliated radio show, Louisiana Eats!.
Poppy also provides restaurant commentary on the weekly PBS show, Steppin’ Out seen on WYES-TV in New Orleans, La.
Author of many popular cookbooks, including Tujague’s Cookbook: Creole Recipes and Lore in the New Orleans Grand Tradition, Pascal’s Manale Cookbook: A Family Tradition, and Louisiana Eats! The People, The Food, and Their Stories, Poppy also covers the local food scene in her monthly column for Biz Magazine.
With her motto, “Eat It To Save It,” Poppy has been instrumental in reviving many endangered foods and food traditions. She was recognized by the Times-Picayune as a “Hero of the Storm” for her work reviving New Orleans restaurants and food providers following Hurricane Katrina.
The International Association of Cooking Professionals recognized Poppy’s rebuilding efforts with their first-ever Community Service Award, and Southern Living Magazine named Poppy a “Hero of the New South.” Additionally, The Daughters of the American Revolution bestowed on her the honor of “Woman of the Arts.”
For more than 30 years, Poppy’s classes have centered on history and tradition as well as the food science reasons of why and how while remaining eminently entertaining.
Food and Wine magazine described Poppy’s teaching techniques by saying "she may wear ceramic red beans in her ears and make finger puppets out of crawfish, but her class is certainly no joke. Rather, it compels you to take reams of notes so as not to forget a single nugget of her fascinating culinary wisdom."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.