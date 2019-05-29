A group of photographers will have their work on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish over the months of June and July.
The Louisiana Photographic Society (LPS) exhibit will begin on Saturday, June 1, and end on Saturday, July 27. A second Saturday reception will take place on June 15 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the gallery, where artists will gather and lights refreshments will be served.
The mission of the LPS is to advance and promote the art of photography in the River Parishes of south Louisiana, according to its website. To help achieve this goal, the LPS offers members a variety of programs, classes, seminars, and field trips throughout the calendar year.
The LPS is also associated with the Photographic Society of America and the Gulf States Camera Club Council, which offers members additional opportunities to learn, socialize, and compete.
People can visit the free ACLP exhibit anytime between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
For more information on the Louisiana Photographic Society, visit www.laphotosociety.com.
