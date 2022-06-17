Families were treated to a magical experience this week that came with plenty of tricks — not to mention plenty of laughs.
Mitch the Magician, a popular Louisiana children’s performer, entertained people of all ages with his fast-paced, interactive comedy magic show that he took across the Livingston Parish Library system this week.
The traveling program was part of the library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
During his shows that ran June 14-16, “Magic Mitch” used a variety of props and volunteers to create silly situations that always ended in enormous laughs — and many gasps — from the crowd.
