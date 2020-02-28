DENHAM SPRINGS -- Wrestling is coming back to Livingston Parish.
And it's doing so for a cause.
Pro Wrestling 225 is scheduled to return to the area with its “March Madness” event, which is slated for 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the L.M. Lockhart Gym in Denham Springs.
The featured bout will pit Super Gold IV Rumble Winner Korey Konstantine against “Mad Dog” Gil Gracie. The two will compete for the Pro Wrestling 225 Heavyweight Championship, which Mad Dog will be defending.
General admission tickets for the event are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching “March Madness.”
A portion of the proceeds will go toward Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana, a non-profit organization “dedicated to finding forever homes for abandoned and displaced animals while educating the public to be more responsible pet owners,” according to its website.
For more information, call (225) 692-1391 or visit the “Pro Wrestling 225” Facebook page.
Pro Wrestling 225 presents ‘March Madness’
Time/Date: 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 (doors open at 2 p.m.)
Location: L.M. Lockhart Gym in Denham Springs, located at 320 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Tickets: General admission, $10
