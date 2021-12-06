The big screen is back in Livingston Parish.
Movie Tavern by Marcus officially reopened in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center on Friday, Dec. 3, following an extended restoration of more than four months.
“Our team is ready to welcome you back to Movie Tavern Juban Crossing!” the company said via social media. “Special thanks to all employees, vendors and an amazing construction team that have assisted with our restoration.”
Movie Tavern, the only movie theater in Livingston Parish, shut down in late August due to damage from Hurricane Ida. The theater also suffered damage from a minor roof fire caused by a gas leak in an air conditioning unit two days after the hurricane hit.
The extensive damage from both disasters forced construction crews to install a new roof, a company spokesperson said.
Six auditoriums reopened to the public last weekend, and five more are expected to reopen during the holidays, according to a company spokesperson.
Movie Tavern’s reopening comes just in time for the holidays, which are typically a popular movie-viewing period for families. Some of this month’s showings include “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Encanto,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “House of Gucci,” and “West Side Story.”
Movie Tavern by Marcus, a nationwide dine-in theater chain, has three locations in Louisiana (Denham Springs, Baton Rouge and Covington).
Movie Tavern in Denham Springs is located at 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700, in the Juban Crossing shopping center, just off I-12.
