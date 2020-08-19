After being locked down for months, movies are returning to the big screen in Livingston Parish.
Movie Tavern by Marcus on Wednesday announced plans to reopen theaters in the Greater Baton Rouge area, including the one in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, at the end of the month.
Movie Tavern locations in both Baton Rouge and Denham Springs will reopen on Aug. 28 as the next step in the theatre chain’s phased rollout. These locations will feature enhanced protocols in accordance with current local health and safety guidelines, according to a press release.
Like all movie theatre chains nationwide, Movie Tavern was forced to close in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting next weekend, masks will be mandatory for movie-goers at Movie Tavern unless eating or drinking, and table service will be temporarily unavailable. Instead, customers will be asked to order at the bar or on a mobile app. At this time, all food and beverage orders will be picked up in a designated area.
Movie Tavern theaters will operate at reduced capacity in all auditoriums, and there will be staggered movie start times to allow a definitive number of customers in the theatre. Additionally, two seats will be left between parties to practice proper social distancing. Seats will be cleaned using a disinfectant between each show.
There will be hand sanitizing stations around the theaters, near the entrance, concession stands, Take Five lounges, and restrooms. There will also be sanitizing wipes available in the hallway for guest use.
Movie Tavern is one of multiple theaters in Louisiana that are reopening their doors after months of being shut down due to COVID-19. Cinemark and AMC Theaters reopened earlier this month.
