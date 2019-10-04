DENHAM SPRINGS -- Less than a month after learning he was being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, local country singer Chase Tyler got some other exciting news.
He’s going to the nation’s capital.
Tyler, a Denham Springs native and frontman for The Chase Tyler Band, was recently invited to perform in one of the most exclusive Mardi Gras celebrations in Washington, D.C., next January.
The Chase Tyler Band will be one of a handful of Louisiana bands that will entertain a crowd of nearly 3,000 people in the private event, which is organized by a Louisiana krewe and attended by many of the country’s top decision-makers.
After being the second Denham Springs native inducted into the Hall of Fame, Tyler is believed to be the first Livingston Parish singer invited to perform at the exclusive Mardi Gras party. The Chase Tyler Band will also bring Louisiana sounds to The Warehouse, a popular nightclub in D.C., during the trip.
Tyler made the D.C. announcement during the Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash on Saturday, Sept. 28, shortly after the popular band opened up the day-long concert.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Assessor Jeff Taylor, and Rep. J. Rogers Pope lauded Tyler for his success and handed him checks to help pay for the trip.
Scott Innes, of Scott Innes Productions, also presented Tyler with a check and told the crowd stories of their friendship, even bringing up a song Innes and Nelson Blanchard wrote for Tyler called “Man Overboard.”
“I’ve been knowing Chase for a long time, and he’s a great kid and a true star,” Innes said. “Very humble, which I love. He’s got a lovely family and he’s a wonderful guy.”
“We’re gonna write a new song now called ‘Mr. Chase goes to Washington.’”
Tyler, along with Jonathon Long of Baton Rouge, will be officially inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Texas Club on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The ceremony will begin with a meet-and-greet from 7-8 p.m., followed by a performance from both Tyler and Long. Dual CDs will also be given to the first 100 VIP ticket buyers.
Tyler becomes the second Denham Springs singer to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, following Ernest Scott, who received the honor in June. Tyler was originally inducted in 2011 in the “Future Famer” category.
With a voice that blends southern rock, country, and swamp pop, Tyler has become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the Gulf Coast region. He has released three full-length studio albums since 2005, most recently “Tailgate Sunset.” His other albums include “Cut to the Chase” and “Just Add Beer.”
In addition, the fan site ReverbNation has ranked The Chase Tyler Band No. 1 for the Greater Baton Rouge area and in the Top 50 country acts nationwide.
The day before the concert at North Park, Tyler expressed gratitude for receiving the Hall of Fame induction, calling it “something I’ve always wanted.”
“That was a huge surprise,” Tyler said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’m still in shock a little bit. It’s the Hall of Fame. It’s not just anything. It’s a big deal and an honor. I know so many people that deserve it and have come before me that have paved the way.”
As for performing in Washington, D.C. — somewhere he’s never been — Tyler said he’s ready for that, too.
“It still hasn’t sank in yet,” he said, “but it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
The Chase Tyler Band will also perform prior to the Florida-LSU football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2:30-4:45 p.m. outside the PMAC. It’s expected to be the biggest home game of the year and attract more than 150,000 people.
