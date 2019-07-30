WALKER -- The sounds of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn will fill the Old South Jamboree this weekend when the music venue hosts it monthly show on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Kerwin LeBlanc, a singer-songwriter from St. Amant, will be the featured guest singer, and he’ll perform a variety of Twitty tunes to close both acts.
In the first act, LeBlanc will sing “Next in Line,” “Hello Darlin’,” and “Linda on my Mind,” followed by “That’s My Job,” “This Time I've Hurt Her More Than She Loves Me,” and “It’s Only Make Believe” in the second act.
Old South promoter Carlton Jones said ticket buyers will be in for a treat.
‘[Kerwin LeBlanc] is one of the best Conway singers in the area,” Jones said. “It should be a fun show.”
Along with LeBlanc, other performers slated to take the stage are Old South regulars June Barker, Anita Leblanc, Deb Carpenter, Tommy Raborn, Robert Reynolds, Ed Kinchen, and Eddie Warren. Singers will perform duets that Twitty and Lynn sang as well as singles from each.
All performers will be backed by the Red Hot Country band, featuring Jones on the guitar, Jay Blackwell on lead guitar, Reynolds on the drums, Warren on the bass and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel.
Admission for Saturday's show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks will be available.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
Old South Jamboree
When: Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker
Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6
