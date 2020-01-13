LSU vs. Oklahoma: Joe Burrow
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow helped to Tigers advance to the national championship game Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

 Jonathan Mailhes | The News

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will square off against No. 3 Clemson for the College Football Playoff National Championship, beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

If you feel like watching your beloved Tigers go for it all with other purple-and-gold fans, we’ve compiled a list of some local hot spots that are hosting watch parties across Livingston Parish.

La Carreta, Denham Springs

Address: 135 Veterans Blvd.

Start time: 5 p.m.

Specials: $6 large margaritas and other game day specials

Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs

Address: 8028 Florida Blvd.

Start time: 6 p.m. (tailgating party 12-6 p.m.)

Specials: no cover

Entertainment: DJ Good Vibes (after party)

Local Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs

Address: 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Suite A

Start time: 7 p.m.

Specials: free shots after every LSU touchdown, food until 11 p.m.

Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs

Address: 32334 La. Hwy. 16

Start time: 7 p.m.

Specials: Various drink specials

Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs

Address: 123 Aspen Square

Start time: 4 p.m.

Entertainment: DJ Apparatus (before the game)

Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs

Address: 6865 Magnolia Beach Road

Start time: 6 p.m.

Specials: various drink specials, free Jell-O shot after every LSU touchdown, free food (sausage dogs & nachos)

Cypress Lounge, Walker

Address: 26227 Walker South Road

Start time: 7 p.m.

Specials: free food, bucket beer, 50-percent off shot when LSU scores, free giveaway prizes

Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston

Address: 17065 Black Mud Road

Start time: 5 p.m.

Specials: $10 per person for crawfish, door prizes (from Champagne Beverage)

Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill

Address: 28293 S. Frost Road

Start time: 7 p.m.

Moonlight Inn, French Settlement

Address: 16757 La. Hwy. 42

Start time: 7 p.m.

Specials: free food and giveaways, $1 off shots when LSU scores

