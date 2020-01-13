The top-ranked LSU Tigers will square off against No. 3 Clemson for the College Football Playoff National Championship, beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
If you feel like watching your beloved Tigers go for it all with other purple-and-gold fans, we’ve compiled a list of some local hot spots that are hosting watch parties across Livingston Parish.
La Carreta, Denham Springs
Address: 135 Veterans Blvd.
Start time: 5 p.m.
Specials: $6 large margaritas and other game day specials
Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs
Address: 8028 Florida Blvd.
Start time: 6 p.m. (tailgating party 12-6 p.m.)
Specials: no cover
Entertainment: DJ Good Vibes (after party)
Local Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs
Address: 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Suite A
Start time: 7 p.m.
Specials: free shots after every LSU touchdown, food until 11 p.m.
Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs
Address: 32334 La. Hwy. 16
Start time: 7 p.m.
Specials: Various drink specials
Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs
Address: 123 Aspen Square
Start time: 4 p.m.
Entertainment: DJ Apparatus (before the game)
Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs
Address: 6865 Magnolia Beach Road
Start time: 6 p.m.
Specials: various drink specials, free Jell-O shot after every LSU touchdown, free food (sausage dogs & nachos)
Cypress Lounge, Walker
Address: 26227 Walker South Road
Start time: 7 p.m.
Specials: free food, bucket beer, 50-percent off shot when LSU scores, free giveaway prizes
Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston
Address: 17065 Black Mud Road
Start time: 5 p.m.
Specials: $10 per person for crawfish, door prizes (from Champagne Beverage)
Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill
Address: 28293 S. Frost Road
Start time: 7 p.m.
Moonlight Inn, French Settlement
Address: 16757 La. Hwy. 42
Start time: 7 p.m.
Specials: free food and giveaways, $1 off shots when LSU scores
