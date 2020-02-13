DENHAM SPRINGS -- Charlotte Curtis showed up a few minutes early for the interview, dressed from head to toe as Wonder Woman.
Along with her was Marcie Nelson, who arrived as the fictional Valerie Felicity Frizzle, the eccentric teacher from the popular educational series “The Magic School Bus.” Nelson also brought a replica of Liz, the lovable reptile that could regularly be found straddling Frizzle’s neck.
Dressed as some of the most popular fictional characters of all-time, Curtis and Nelson were being interviewed for the Livingston Parish Library’s Comic Con, an annual event that invites people to celebrate their favorite fandoms.
Curtis, LPL head of adult services, and Nelson, head of youth services, are the main organizers of the day-long event, and they decided to dress the part for a morning on interviews promoting Comic Con.
The only thing missing from Nelson’s ensemble — Mrs. Frizzle’s customary orange hair.
“I’ll have the orange hair on Saturday,” Nelson said before jokingly adding, “I still have to work today.”
Pop culture lovers of all ages will dress as their favorite fictional characters from books, movies, and comic books when the Livingston Parish Library hosts its fifth annual Comic Con event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Patrons of all ages are invited to the library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located at 8101 Hwy. 190, to celebrate their favorite fandoms at an event that is free and open to the public.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture.
It started as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program in 2015 but has since grown into its own event. Now, it is one of the library’s biggest single-day draws, exceeded only by the annual book festival.
For this year’s Comic Con, attendees can participate in a variety of games and activities, interact with local authors and illustrators, or cosplay as their favorite comic book, movie, and television show characters.
Costumes are not required to attend, but they are encouraged — as Curtis and Nelson showed when they recorded a podcast with The News two days before Comic Con.
“You’re sitting here with Mrs. Frizzle and Wonder Woman,” Curtis said with a laugh. “We want people to dress up for this.”
Comic Con 2019 will consist of a series of scheduled events and activities for patrons of all ages.
The headlining speaker will be Claudia Gray, a New York Times bestselling science fiction writer who has penned several titles set in the “Star Wars” universe in addition to her own original novels.
A New Orleans native, Gray will detail her writing process and how she creates stories for characters in the wildly popular franchise. She will also be available for book signings following her appearance.
This will mark Gray’s second visit to Livingston Parish, following her appearance at the library last summer — a visit that packed the library’s meeting room as Star Wars lovers hung on Gray’s every word.
“She’s very transparent about how she goes about writing,” Curtis said. “She writes books and expands on the characters so many people have fallen in love with. She’s fantastic.”
In addition to Gray, Comic Con will feature a prehistoric adventure with “The Dinosaur Experience,” an educational experience that features animatronic dinosaurs, as well as STARFLEET International, the largest Star Trek fan organization on the planet.
There will also be StormTrooper storytime, Harry Potter bingo and quidditch, Pokemon scavenger hunts, and artist demonstrations by Michael Verrett, a retired police sketch artist. Additionally, all attendees of the 2020 LPL Comic Con will be entered into a raffle to win one of three gift baskets.
Between scheduled events, attendees will be able to participate in on-going activities such as tabletop gaming, face painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops, graphic artists, and more. People will also be able to purchase comics, and memorabilia from local vendors.
In other words, there will be plenty to do, Nelson said.
“There’s never a dull moment at the library,” Nelson said. “There’s always something to do for all ages. That’s what this weekend will be.”
For more information or details about this year’s Comic Con event, call the library at (225) 686-4100 or visit www.mylpl.info.
