The Northlake Community Band, comprised of high school students through retired professionals, will presents its 2019 fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Titled “Delightfully Diverse Dances,” the free concert will take place in the Pottle Auditorium on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus.
Dr. Jerry Voorhees — Professor Emeritus of Applied Bassoon, Instrument Repair, Double Reed classes, and Director of the Woodwind Quintet and the Collegium Musicum — will conduct the concert.
It will feature two world premieres and works by John Philip Sousa, Augustine Lara, Camille Saint-Saens, J. S. Bach, Eric Morales, Johann Strauss, Carl Michael Ziehrer and others.
The Northlake Community Band is a division of the Southeastern Community Music School. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday evenings at the Southeastern campus in Hammond, and new members are always welcome.
For more information, contact the Community Music School at (985) 549-5502 or at cms@southeastern.edu.
