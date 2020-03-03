WALKER -- It’ll be all about the legends of country music at the Old South Jamboree when the historic venue holds its monthly show on Saturday, March 7.
This month’s special guests will be Kerwin LeBlanc and Lynn Landry, “both long-time favorites of the Old South,” manager Carlton Jones said. In addition to LeBlanc and Landry, ticket buyers will be treated to the talents of Jamboree regulars such as Tommy Raborn, June Barker, Deb Carpenter, among other performers.
The theme for this month’s show is “Great Country Legends,” and singers will perform tunes from country music icons such as Merle Haggard, Dave Dudley, Lorette Lynn, Hank Williams, and Conway Twitty.
All performers will be backed by the Old South band, featuring Jones on the guitar, Robert Reynolds on the drums, Eddie Warren on the bass, and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel. Larry and Maxine Whitfield will provide backup vocals.
Admission to Saturday’s show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks are available.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.