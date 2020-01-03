WALKER -- The Old South Jamboree is ringing in the New Year with an old face.
Scott Icenogle, a Louisiana native who became a well-known performer in Nashville, will headline an “Old Country” show when he returns to the Old South Jamboree stage for the venue’s first show of 2020 on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Scheduled for 7 p.m., the show will feature a plethora of local singers and musicians in addition to Icenogle, who performed at the Old South Jamboree for several years after his first performance there at 10 years old.
Icenogle moved to Nashville in 2003, Old South manager Carlton Jones said, and has become a well-known bass player, vocalist, and session player. He also spent more than three years singing backup for singer-songwriter Wanda Jackson.
“Scott is back in Louisiana now, and [he] will be playing again at the Old South for the first time in many years,” Jones said.
In addition to Icenogle, the Old South will welcome to the stage the River City Boys, a three-person band out of Baton Rouge that has performed as the historic music venue several times over the last year.
The band is made up of performers Kell Johnson, Murray Clark and Dennis Smith and features two of the founding members of the River City Good Tyme Band. The trio, which specializes in three-part harmonies and focuses on a wide variety of genres, will close both sets.
Also slated to perform during Saturday’s show is longtime Old South favorite Anita LeBlanc, who will serenade the crowd with “Down at the Twist And Shout,” “Blue Bayou,” and “She's In Love With The Boy.”
The show will also feature Jamboree regulars such as Tommy Raborn, June Barker, Deb Carpenter, Nan Gautreau, and Ed Kinchen.
All performers will be backed by the Red Hot Country band, featuring Carlton Jones on the guitar, Robert Reynolds on the drums, Eddie Warren on the bass, and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel.
Admission for Saturday's show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks will be available.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
