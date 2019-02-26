This Saturday at the Old South Jamboree, it’ll be all about The Hag.
The historic music venue in Walker will pay tribute to one of the most historic performers in country music when its doors are opened for a “Remembering Merle” show in honor of the third anniversary of Merle Haggard’s death.
The show is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. and will feature many of Haggard’s biggest hits, including “Mama Tried,” “The Way I Am,” “Motorcycle Cowboy,” “Big City,” and “Working Man Blues.”
Born April 6, 1937, Haggard died on his 79th birthday in 2016 from double pneumonia. Each year since, the Old South Jamboree has held a tribute show in honor of Mighty Merle.
This Saturday’s show will feature a slew of Jamboree regulars, including Rachel Punkay, Tommy Raborn, Mark Sanders, June Barker, Deb Carpenter, Nan Gautreau, Jonah Traylor, Anita LeBlanc and Ed Kinchen.
All performers will be backed by the Red Hot Country band, featuring Carlton Jones on the guitar, Robert Reynolds on the drums, Eddie Warren on the bass and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel.
Admission for the show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks will be available.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
‘Tribute to Merle Haggard’
When: Saturday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker
Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6
