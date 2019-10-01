WALKER -- Fans of old-school country will be in for a treat when the Old South Jamboree holds “An Old Country Show” on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The historic music venue in Walker will welcome several Old South regulars to the stage, including June Barker, Deb Carpenter, and Tommy Raborn, among others, as well as young country singer Jonah Traylor of Albany.
All performers will be backed by the Red Hot Country band, featuring Carlton Jones on the guitar, Jay Blackwell on lead guitar, Robert Reynolds on the drums, Eddie Warren on the bass and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel.
Admission for Saturday's show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks will be available.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
Old South Jamboree
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker
Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6
