Alice is falling down the rabbit hole… straight into Hammond.
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present “Alice’s Christmas in Wonderland.”
A Columbia Theatre original, the production is scheduled for two performances on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, both at 2 p.m. in the downtown Hammond theatre.
“Follow us down the rabbit hole for the world premiere of award-winning playwright Tommy Jamerson’s latest play, written specifically for the Columbia Theatre and the talented children from our community who will be in the cast,” Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter said in a statement.
The production is directed by Southeastern alumna Chelsea Krause and features costumes by New Orleans Fashion Week designer Aaron Michael, Winter said.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for students and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street in downtown Hammond, or by calling (985) 543-4371.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 543-4366.
