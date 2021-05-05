For the next two months, photographs will fill downtown Denham Springs’ art gallery.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a photography exhibit spanning the months of May and June, giving patrons a chance to check out photos showcasing a variety of styles, topics, and talents.
The exhibit will feature juried photography members of the Arts Council as well as members of the Parish Photography League.
Opening May 1, the exhibit will run through June 26.
A reception will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Photographers will be present, and light refreshments will be served. Visitors are asked to wear masks inside the gallery.
For more information on the exhibit, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
