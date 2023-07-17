Everyone’s favorite floppy-eared, fast-talking, joke-cracking rabbit was back in town, and he brought several of his friends.
Tim and Laura Allured, creators of “The Harvey Rabbit & Friends Show,” delighted hundreds of Livingston Parish Library patrons last week with their one-hour comedic educational act of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, and audience participation.
The couple — known as “The Harvey Rabbit People” — visited all five library branches July 11-13 as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, of which Tim and Laura Allured have become staples.
And once again, no one left disappointed.
Tim and Laura Allured performed their family-friendly show in front of many children and parents who came to see what they had in store this time around. As usual, the star of the show was Harvey Rabbit, along with his puppet friends Cecil the Orangutan, T-Boy the Alligator, and others.
The Allureds have been children’s entertainers since the 1980s, following brief teaching careers in Calcasieu Parish. They started off on cruise ships and in schools for the first few years before getting calls from libraries hoping to acquire their services in the early 1990s. They did only a few library performances in the first year, but it steadily grew over the next several years.
Now, Harvey Rabbit has become a staple during the summer for libraries across Mississippi, southeast Texas and Louisiana — including in Livingston Parish, where children flock to catch a glimpse of the humorous rabbit and his lovable friends.
Laura, who won a first-place award at the 1985 International Ventriloquist Convention, performs with the various puppets – voices included – while also playing multiple pranks on her husband, who changes in and out of elaborate costumes.
