After their performance in January, the Powell Family Children are coming back for an encore.
The singing family from Livingston will be the featured act during the Grand Country Junction’s “American Heritage” show on Saturday, March 16.
Joining the Powell Family Children on stage will be Junction regulars Greg Sullivan, Brenda Harrell, Brett Bostwick, Carlie Jackson, Jeremy Downey, and Greg Manchester. All singers will be backed by Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band, made up of musicians from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.
The Powell Family Children made an appearance at the Grand Country Junction during the 12-year anniversary celebration in January. Some of the songs that will be performed this Saturday include Garth Brooks’ “The Dance,” Keith Urban’s “Raining on Sunday,” and “I Made it by Grace” by The McKameys.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. Tickets for Saturday’s show are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and younger. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 South Satsuma Road in Satsuma.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Junction director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com.
