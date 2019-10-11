DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will soon give art lovers a two-month sneak peak of an upcoming book celebrating life in the parish.
“Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish” will be on exhibit over the months of November and December, giving visitors the chance to check out artwork from current and former residents of Livingston Parish.
The exhibit will run from Nov. 1 - Dec. 21, according to a press release.
Art lovers will find a wide variety of art in the exhibit, including acrylic, fiber art, mixed media, oil, pen and ink, pencil sketching, photography, abstract, metal and wood sculpting, watercolor, and woodwork.
The exhibit’s artwork will also be featured in the upcoming book, “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” an upcoming coffee-table-style book that has been in the works for the last year.
In an interview with The News in the summer of 2018, ACLP Treasurer and book organizer Judye Averett said the book will be a combination of stories, oral history, and artwork detailing life “from every corner of the parish.”
The book will give readers a history of the villages, towns, and cities within the parish while also highlighting the work of local artists. It will include stories relevant to each area, with photographs and artwork of the first established business and churches, as well as area rivers, railroads, natural landscapes and wildlife.
“We think it’s going to be something that will bring a lot to our parish as a whole,” Averett said. “It’ll be a perpetual book that’ll be available for years to come.”
An opening reception for the exhibit will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the gallery, where artists will gather to discuss their work and light refreshments will be served.
A second reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. At this reception, families will be able to take pictures with special character guests from local productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Both receptions are free and open to the public.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.