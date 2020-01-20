DENHAM SPRINGS -- A book documenting life in the parish is officially for sale.
“Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” a collection of artwork and stories celebrating the history and life of Livingston Parish, is now on sale at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
The book gives readers a history of the villages, towns, and cities within the parish while also highlighting the work of current and former residents of the parish. It includes stories relevant to each area, with photographs and artwork of the first established business and churches, as well as area rivers, railroads, natural landscapes and wildlife.
Artwork from the coffee-table-style book is currently being displayed at the Arts Council through Saturday, Feb. 29. The exhibit, which features the work of current and former residents of Livingston Parish, was originally scheduled to conclude in January but was extended to coincide with the book’s official release.
Visitors will find more than 60 works of art in the exhibit, including acrylic paintings, fiber art, mixed media pieces, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pencil sketching, photography, abstract pieces, metal and wood sculpting, and watercolors.
An artists’ reception will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the gallery, where artists will gather to discuss their work and light refreshments will be served. People will also be able to purchase their own copy of “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” which has been in the works for more than a year.
In an interview with The News in the summer of 2018, ACLP Treasurer and book organizer Judye Averett said the book is a combination of stories, oral history, and artwork detailing life “from every corner of the parish.”
“We think it’s going to be something that will bring a lot to our parish as a whole,” Averett said. “It’ll be a perpetual book that’ll be available for years to come.”
People can buy copies of “Preserving the Culture” at Arts Council of Livingston Parish, which is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The book will be sold for $35 each, before tax.
The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
