DENHAM SPRINGS -- A local youth ballet will bring audiences back to Neverland.
As part of its nine-day tour in the Greater Baton Rouge area, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet will perform “Adventures in Neverland” during its stop at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Friday, June 7.
Scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., the production follows the exploits of Tinkerbell, Peter Pan, Wendy, and Hook — not to mention around 50 other dancers performing as Lost Boys, Indians and Pirates. The ballet was written and directed by Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox.
BRBT’s Youth Ballet is comprised of a select group of dancers in grades 5-9 who are chosen each spring in city-wide auditions. As they train and perform together, the young dancers receive professional-caliber training while also delighting area audiences with their highly-anticipated productions.
The Youth Ballet’s summer tour consists of 30 free performances at area libraries, youth camps, community centers, retirement centers and nursing homes. Past productions include “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Hijinx in Paris,” and last summer’s “Coppélia.”
During the tour, the company will put on two fundraising performances at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, in the Dancers’ Workshop, with proceeds going toward funding the tour. Admission for these performances is $10 for adults and $5 for children 14 years and younger. All other performances are free.
For more information about Friday’s performance, please call the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140.
‘Adventures in Neverland’
A production by the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet
Where: Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library
When: 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7
Admission: Free
