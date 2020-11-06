Anita Bryan, a local portrait artist whose work is currently on display at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, will have a reception celebrating her exhibit on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The reception will run from 2-5 p.m. at the library, located at 8101 U.S. Hwy. 190 in Denham Springs.
Bryan currently has nearly two dozen watercolor pieces on display as part of her “Great American Beards” exhibit, which will run through the entire month of November. A resident of Denham Springs, Bryan spent the last year and a half creating the life-like portraits, which feature men and a wide variety of beards.
This is the first time Bryan has publicly displayed her work.
To read a story on Bryan’s exhibit, click here.
