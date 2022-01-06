Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its spring 2022 session, which begins Monday, Jan. 24.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Jan. 17 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week spring semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations – Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker, and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
Students will still be able to choose whether their lessons will take place in person, online, or a combination of both, said CMS Director Jivka Duke.
“Working with our talented students is always a joyful and rewarding experience, and this spring we have many wonderful performances to look forward to. First up is the Spring Festival in March, followed by the Farmer’s Market Concert in April and three final recitals in May,” Duke said.
“The Northlake Community Band is also scheduled to resume rehearsal and concerts after almost two years of a break caused by the pandemic. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing a safe and encouraging environment for our young musicians to learn, grow and thrive in their art.”
Duke said that because of the generous sponsorship of First Guaranty Bank, the CMS will offer discounted tuition this academic year to students who qualify.
For more information about CMS programs and general registration, call 985-549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.
