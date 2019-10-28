DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Bone Lady is coming.
Mary H. Manhein, author of the “Claire Carter, Bone Detective” series, will be the featured author during a Halloween-themed reading and book signing at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Monday, Oct. 28.
The program, scheduled for 5-8 p.m., will include readings from Manhein’s young reader and adult novels, a light reception, and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event.
During the program, Manhein will read excerpts from the first two books in the series, “The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe” and “The Mystery of Skull Lake.” The series is set in Zwolle, Louisiana.
She’ll also read from “Floating Souls: The Canal Murders,” a young adult novel set in New Orleans.
Also known as “The Bone Lady,” Manhein is an internationally-acclaimed forensic anthropologist who, for more than 30 years, helped law enforcement solve its toughest cases. An advocate for victims, Manhein has always worked to tell the stories of who they are and what happened to them, and to help bring about justice.
She served as an instructor of anthropology and the director of the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Laboratory (FACES) at Louisiana State University before retiring in 2015.
Manhein has written three nonfiction books — “The Bone Lady,” “Trail of Bones,” and “Bone Remains” — and was the co-author for “Fragile Grounds: Louisiana’s Endangered Cemeteries,” which combines data, photographs and stories of endangered cemeteries in Louisiana’s coastal zone and beyond.
Registration for the program can be found by visiting the following link: http://mylpl.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=24240&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2019/10/28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.