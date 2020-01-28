WALKER -- The folks at the Old South Jamboree can’t get enough of the River City Boys.
So this weekend, they’re coming back.
The River City Boys, a three-person band out of Baton Rouge, will headline a night of country music when the historic venue holds its monthly show on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Made up of performers Kell Johnson, Murray Clark and Dennis Smith, the trio specializes in three-part harmonies and focuses on a wide variety of genres. The band has performed at the Old South Jamboree several times over the last year, most recently for the venue’s New Year kickoff in January.
Old South Jamboree manager Carlton Jones expects another big crowd for the River City Boys, who will close both sets Saturday night.
“They have appeared several times, and the folks love them,” Jones said.
In addition to the River City Boys, ticket buyers will be treated to the talents of Jonah Traylor, a Livingston Parish teenager who has also made numerous performers at the Old South Jamboree in the last year. Traylor will sing four songs during the show, including hits by Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, and Randy Travis.
The show will also feature Jamboree regulars such as Anita LeBlanc, Tommy Raborn, June Barker, Deb Carpenter, Tommy Dawson, and Ed Kinchen
All performers will be backed by the Old South band, featuring Jones on the guitar, Robert Reynolds on the drums, Eddie Warren on the bass, and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel. Larry and Maxine Whitfield will provide backup vocals.
Admission to Saturday’s show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks are available.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.