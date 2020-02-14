DENHAM SPRINGS -- In honor of Black History Month, the public will be treated to a free screening of “Music Dreams… An American Story” at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the half-hour documentary profiles Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor, which specializes in Louisiana blues, soul, funk, and reggae, according to a press release.
The film covers Turner’s prolific and diverse career in the musical industry and includes musical performances, interviews with the band and family members, club owners, musicians, filmmakers, national, and regional entertainment executives. A Q&A and short musical performance will follow the presentation, which is partially sponsored by Tobacco-Free Living.
Over the past forty years, Baton Rouge native Henry Turner, Jr. has developed a syncopated style of music that is referred to as Louisiana blues, soul, funk and reggae. He is also known for mentoring new talent and for his work with various philanthropic organizations and foundations.
Produced by Mustang Films and Hit City Digital TV, “Music Dreams” explores the beginnings of Turner’s musical journey, his upbringing in Eden Park, his first success with the Top 40 band, Crystal, touring with the Bob Marley Festivals, as well as advice on the music business.
Released in October 2019, screenings have included the West Baton Rouge Museum, the New Orleans Jazz Museum as part of the 27th Annual Cutting Edge Conference and Events, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, and the Scotlandville Branch Library.
It also had its southwest debut at the Jerome Indie Film and Music Festival in Arizona. Additional upcoming screenings will be at the Zachary Library on Feb. 23, Teddy’s Juke Joint on March 1, and the Baker Library on April 26.
“Music Dreams…An American Story” is currently available on Amazon Prime.
For more information, visit www.henryturnerjr.com or call (225) 802-9681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.