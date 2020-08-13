The Serenity Academy of Performing Arts will host an open house and registration day at its new location on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The event will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 33135 La. Hwy. 16 and will include door prizes, demonstrations, refreshments, and more. Staffers will be on hand to answer questions, and the venue’s dance shop will be open for people needing to purchase dancing attire.
Owned by Daren Bourgeois of Denham Springs, the Serenity Academy of Performing Arts “is dedicated to bringing quality performing arts education to the City of Denham Springs and surrounding areas, no matter your age, physical ability, or financial standing,” according to its website.
Classes for all ages and skill levels are offered in dancing, acting, and singing. Dance lessons include ballet, contemporary, tap and jazz, hip hop, and “danceabilities,” which is geared toward increasing cognitive, social and physical skills through dance.
SAPA also offers small productions, large productions, community performances, and volunteer opportunities.
Additionally, with more than 15,000 square feet of open space, SAPA can host any kind of event, whether it’s a small group meeting, a theatrical performance, event, or reception.
For more information, call (225) 371-3377, visit www.sapads.net, or email serenityacademypa@gmail.com.
