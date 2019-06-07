DENHAM SPRINGS -- This weekend, a local performing arts academy is giving audiences a cross between “The Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter” with a little “Monty Python” thrown in the mix.
The Serenity Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA), which trains students in dancing, singing and acting, will present a production of “Return of the Crown” on Saturday, June 8.
The two-hour show will be held at the North Park Recreation Center in Denham Springs, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for children 12 years old and younger, and $19 for senior citizens 65 years and older.
The play, which will feature 25 performers ages 4-18 from across Livingston Parish, includes an intermission.
Meg Walker, co-owner of the academy, said she co-wrote the play with Justin Jett, a creative writing teacher and assistant director. The play will feature wizard duels, multiple dance styles, acting, singing, and “plenty of magic.”
“It’s a really great show about magic and friendship and resisting temptation and discovering who you are and knowing that you can’t be who you are without the people by your side,” Walker said.
‘Return of the Crown’
When: Saturday, June 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Where: North Park Recreation Center in Denham Springs
Admission: $22 for adults, $15 for children 12 and younger, $19 for senior citizens 65 and older
