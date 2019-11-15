Southeastern Louisiana University’s Visual Arts + Design Department will feature a senior art exhibit in the Contemporary Art Gallery.
The exhibition, which will run from Nov. 21 - Dec. 14, will showcase the artwork of around two dozen Southeastern’s seniors who are completing bachelor’s degrees in visual art and design, including three from Livingston Parish.
Submitted pieces of art from across the curricula will include photography, sculpting, digital art, ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking, and the newest concentration, theatre design.
An opening reception is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Contemporary Art Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public.
Jessica Landry, Meghan Ma, and Aaron Patterson, all of Denham Springs, will be some of the graduating seniors who will display their thesis artwork in the exhibit.
Other seniors to be featured include Hailey Beck and Chris Pajares of Hammond; Keami Canselo of Alexandria; Caitlin Clark, Galen Guillot, Elaine Gulley, and Bailey Rose Kelly of Mandeville; Abigail Coleman and Austin Isabel of Abita Springs, Chandler Damrill of Prairieville; Ariana Ford, Brooke Leggett, and Jeremiah Shorts of Slidell; Tyler Jackson of Ponchatoula; Henry Massicot of Metairie; Alia Muhaymin of Gretna; Mara Payton of Greenwell Springs; Paul Roberts of Harahan; Megan Sanders of Kentwood; William Shields of Lacombe; and Kaitlyn Tran of Baton Rouge.
Contemporary Art Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is also open from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information, contact Gallery Director Dale Newkirk at (985) 549-5080 or the Visual Arts + Design Department at (985) 549-2193.
