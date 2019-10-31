A galaxy far, far away is coming to downtown Hammond.
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present a unique Star Wars-themed show called “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Scheduled for 7:30 p.m., the Off-Broadway play has been performed for more than one million Star Wars fans across the globe, from London’s West End to Dubai all the way to the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Canadian actor Charles Ross single-handedly plays all the characters and condenses the plots of the original trilogy into one comedic production, entertaining audiences with spot-on voice impressions, singing, the flying of ships, battle sequences, and more. The play, written by Ross and directed by TJ Dawe, premiered in Toronto, Ontario in January, 2001.
In a press release, Artistic Director Jim Winter said the Columbia Theatre is “absolutely thrilled” to host “the amazing Charles Ross,” who will perform weeks before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters worldwide Dec. 20.
“This is going to be an incredibly fun event for Star Wars fans of all ages,” Winter said.
In keeping with the Star Wars theme, Columbia Theatre has additional activities planned for the evening’s event.
An eye-catching selfie area called “A New Hope” will be available for Star Wars fans to enjoy in the lobby. Additionally, Columbia Theatre will transform the second floor balcony lounge for the evening into the Mos Eisley Cantina, complete with special Star Wars-themed drinks and snacks, along with concessions.
Winter said special guests for the evening include the Bast Alpha Garrison of the 501st Legion, an international fraternity of Star Wars fans who wear very detailed, high-end costumes and attend events all over the world. The group also volunteers for various charities — many involving children — and will be in the lobby for photo opportunities.
Also scheduled that evening is a Star Wars-themed costume contest, complete with prizes, sponsored by Southeastern’s radio station KSLU.
Winter said the lobby will be opened at 6 p.m. — 30 minutes earlier than usual — to make sure “fans have time to enjoy all of these great events.”
Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $13 for students. They are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street in downtown Hammond, or by calling (985) 543-4371.
A special Southeastern student ticket price of $10 is available, while supplies last. Students must present their Southeastern IDs at the Columbia box office to receive the discounted price.
Additionally, all Southeastern faculty, retired faculty or university staff with ID may purchase one ticket for the concert and receive one ticket at half price. Both tickets must be purchased in the same transaction and for the same price at the Columbia box office.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 543-4366.
The show is performed with the permission of Lucasfilm, Ltd. All “Star Wars” elements are property of Lucasfilm, Ltd. All rights reserved.
