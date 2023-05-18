Southeastern Community Music School benefits from First Guaranty Bank scholarship

Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School Director Jivka Duke, left, receives a donation from First Guaranty Bank representative Jane Wear. First Guaranty Bank has helped support Southeastern’s Community Music School for over 10 years.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

First Guaranty Bank is once again providing support to the Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School.

“First Guaranty Bank’s continued support is of vital importance in keeping instrumental music education affordable to students of all walks of life,” said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke.

