Southeastern Community Music School benefits from First Guaranty Bank scholarship

First Guaranty Bank is once again providing support to the Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School.
“First Guaranty Bank’s continued support is of vital importance in keeping instrumental music education affordable to students of all walks of life,” said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke.
“During the past 12 years the sponsorship has enabled numerous students in our community to take music instrument lessons at discounted tuition rates, and we are pleased to be able to continue offering this option.”
Duke said that partners like First Guaranty Bank play an important role in preserving the quality of programs, such as the Community Music School, and in making them accessible and affordable to everyone.
The Community Music School, located on the Southeastern campus and its satellite location at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker, offers music instruction on various instruments and voice for children and adults of all ages.
In addition to private music lessons, Duke said, the Community Music School will offer a Chamber Music Workshop this summer.
For more information about the Community Music School’s year-round program, visit www.southeastern.edu/cms or call (985) 549-5502.
