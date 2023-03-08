The Southeastern Louisiana University Contemporary Art Gallery will present the 2023 Juried Student Exhibition March 9 through April 5.
The exhibition will be juried by visual artist and ceramicist Chris Pate and designer Ofir Mizrahi.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Southeastern Louisiana University Contemporary Art Gallery will present the 2023 Juried Student Exhibition March 9 through April 5.
The exhibition will be juried by visual artist and ceramicist Chris Pate and designer Ofir Mizrahi.
Every year, the Contemporary Art Gallery invites two jurors from the artistic community to Southeastern’s campus in order to select from a pool of submissions that reflect exemplary artwork made by Southeastern students.
This year, Pate and Mizrahi will select a variety of artworks ranging from area concentrations such as ceramics, drawing, graphic design, new media and animation, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.
“The SLU Contemporary is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging artists to showcase their works,” said Gallery Director Cristina Molina. "In keeping with our mission, this exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for students to exhibit their artworks in a professional setting and have their artwork reviewed by two arts professionals.”
The gallery will hold an opening reception to celebrate the Juried Student Exhibition 2023 on March 9 at 5 p.m. Visitors are invited to the gallery to see the juror’s final selections.
During the opening reception, “Best in Show” prizes will be announced.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.