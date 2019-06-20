Fine art can be found throughout Southeastern’s campus, and the university’s President’s Residence is no exception.
Art enthusiasts enjoyed a wide variety of fine art during Southeastern Louisiana University’s Fine Arts Showcase held recently in the President’s Residence.
The annual showcase featured work from more than 40 Louisiana artists at the on-campus residence, where the art will be enjoyed for the upcoming year by guests attending events at the venue.
Art at the President's Residence rotates annually, with new works introduced each year at the Fine Arts Showcase. This year’s exhibit includes a variety of works in painting, sculpture, and photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.