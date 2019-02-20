The Southeastern Louisiana University Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band will present its first concert of the spring 2019 semester at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
The concert, free and open to the public, will be held in the Pottle Music Building Recital Hall.
Under the direction of Lecturer of Double Bass John Madere, the Jazz Lab Band program will include “Bernie’s Tune” by Bernie Miller, Jerry Leiber, and Mike Stoller, and “Cantaloupe Island” by Herbie Hancock.
The University Jazz Ensemble program, under the direction of Instructor of Percussion and Director of Jazz Studies Michael Brothers, will include “Who Can I Turn To?” by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley (arranged by Tom Kubis), and several original compositions/arrangements by guest artist composer/pianist, Michael Pagán.
The selections include “Burn it Forward,” “Deep in My Soul,” “I Contrafact on You,” “Never Let Me Go,” and “Pag’s Groove.”
Associate Professor and Chair of the Music Department at Ottawa University in Kansas, Pagán teaches jazz piano, theory, composition, arranging, and other jazz-related courses. He also directs “Bravo!,” the Ottawa University Jazz Singers. He holds graduate degrees from Northwestern University and Kent State University in composition.
Pagán has served as director of jazz studies at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, interim director of jazz studies at the University of Colorado at Boulder, and has taught at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance.
He has performed for 40 years throughout the U.S. and in Europe and is in high demand as a jazz pianist in Kansas City, where he performs more than 130 public engagements annually.
As a composer/arranger, Pagán has produced a number of works garnering critical acclaim, including first prize at the New Music for Young Ensembles composers’ competition and a five-star review from the “The Irish Times” (Dublin) for his big band recording “Pag’s Groove.”
His music can be heard on the ARC, Cadence, Capri, Dutch Music Partners, and Tapestry labels and is published by The American Music Center, Dutch Music Partners, and UNC Jazz Press.
For more information, contact the Department of Music and Performing Arts at (985) 549-2184.
