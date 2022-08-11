Registration is now open for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School.
The 13-week fall semester will begin Aug. 29, and it will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages at Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request. Students will still be able to choose between in person and online instruction.
“Working with aspiring school age and adult music students is always a joyful and rewarding experience,” said CMS Director Jivka Duke. “Though recitals are not mandatory in our program, we have many excellent students who are eager to perform, so this fall, in addition to the individual lessons, we have several events and concerts to look forward to.”
“The CMS Concerto Competition will take place in October, followed by the winner’s concert in December, where the Community Music School students will perform as soloists with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra. We also plan to have a few concerts at local elderly care facilities and of course our three end of the semester recitals.”
Registration for the fall session will remain open throughout the semester; however, all registrations received after Aug. 22 will have a $20 late fee added to the tuition.
For more information about CMS programs and general registration, call 985-549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.
