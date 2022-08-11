Southeastern’s Community Music School hosts summer band camp

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School hosted its annual Summer Band Camp earlier this summer. Participating students from St. Tammany Parish included, front row, from left, Adilynne Troullier, Alexis Mowery, Logan Murray, and Julianne Jiles. Back row, from left, are Mikah Pasquier, Rylan Frank, Riley Mendoza, and Jayden Freire.

 Photo by Southeastern Louisiana University

Registration is now open for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School.

The 13-week fall semester will begin Aug. 29, and it will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages at Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker.

