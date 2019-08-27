A one-man Star Wars show for fans of a galaxy far, far away. A production of a tried-and-true classic fable. A Q&A with a Hollywood actor who has starred in both television and film. A drama focusing on a civil rights icon.
That’s just some of what’s in store for audiences of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, which officially announced its 2019-20 season this week.
Located in downtown Hammond, the Columbia Theatre will offer ticket buyers everything from live music to theater from September through April, Artistic Director Jim Winter said.
The Columbia Theatre curtain officially opens with Southeastern Opera/Theatre Workshop’s presentation of “Cabaret.” The production is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-27.
Ticket prices are $21 for adults and $16 for seniors, Southeastern faculty/staff and non-Southeastern students. Southeastern students are admitted free of charge with their ID. Tickets are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street, or by calling (985) 543-4371.
Back by popular demand, Missoula Children’s Theatre will return in October with a production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” for area youth.
Upon their arrival Oct. 14, Missoula will hold auditions and cast approximately 50 to 60 area children. Rehearsals will begin that day, and a full-scale production will be presented Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. For additional information, contact the Columbia Theatre administrative office at (985) 543-4366.
Also slated for October is “An Evening with Clarence Gilyard, Jr.,” which is scheduled for Oct. 23. Gilyard has been featured in movies, television and regional theatre since 1980, with credits in “Die Hard,” “Top Gun,” “Matlock,” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.” During the event, Gilyard will share his life experiences as a film, television and stage actor.
Next on tap is a concert from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, which begins its series of performances at the Columbia Theatre Oct. 25 with “Romantic German Masters.” The concert is the first of three LPO performances.
Additional LPO concerts include the Yuletide Celebration, a fun program of holiday musical favorites for the entire family featuring local student choirs, on Dec. 6, and “Nature’s Awakening” on Feb. 28. All three LPO concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band from Washington, D.C., will make a return appearance for a free concert at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Known as America’s Big Band, the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army.
On Nov. 1, Columbia Theatre presents Durand Jones and the Indications. Jones is a Southeastern alumnus, and his band recently performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “CBS This Morning.”
“We are thrilled to have him returning to his roots,” Winter said. “My staff and I are currently working very hard to make Nov. 1 a special night celebrating some of Southeastern’s most successful alums.”
In celebration of Jones’ return, the Columbia Theatre will serve Gnarly Barley, a beer brewed by Southeastern alumni Zac and Cari Caramonta, who will be offering a special discount for their fellow alumni that night.
Approximately one week later on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Columbia Theatre will present “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy,” which has been performed for more than one million “Star Wars” fans from London’s West End, Off-Broadway, Dubai, and the Sydney Opera House.
Charles Ross single-handedly plays all the characters, complete with voice impressions. He’ll sing the music, fly the ships, fight the battles and condense the plots of three films into one comedic production.
On Dec. 13-14 at 7 p.m., Columbia Theatre will present Hammond Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker.” The classic holiday ballet will feature professional guest artists and local dancers.
In 2020, Columbia will kick off the New Year with “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks” on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Winter said the production weaves together music and drama to tell the story of Rosa Parks from her childhood in rural Alabama to her famous decision to “sit down and be counted.”
Aquila Theatre will then bring its production of “1984” to Columbia on Feb.15. Winter described
“We are thrilled to present this world-class theatre company’s stage adaptation of George Orwell’s legendary novel that was decades ahead of its time,” Winter said.
Columbia will present a pair of performances in March. First up is “The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature entertainer Jack Wright, who will deliver a presentation of Diamond’s greatest hits, Winter said.
Following that will be TheatreWorksUSA’s presentation of “Pete the Cat” on March 27 at 7 p.m. Based on the New York Times best-selling children’s books by author James Dean, “Pete the Cat” is a fun, musically-driven series about exploring the world.
Rounding out the season is a performance by the band Che Apalache on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. Led by Joe Troop, Che Apalche features three powerhouse Latin American musicians and has been taking audiences by storm with their fusion of Latin and American roots music.
A compliment to the Columbia Theatre season, Fanfare will feature many “home-grown” artists. Fanfare will once again showcase music, theater, dance, lectures, children’s events, and art exhibits, highlighting the myriad of talent university faculty and students have to offer in Fanfare’s 34th season.
For Columbia Theatre season or individual ticket information, contact the administrative office at 985-543-4366 or log on to www.columbiatheatre.org.
